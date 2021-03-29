Daily Infographic: Spot vs. Contracted Rates

FreightWaves InfographicsInfographics
To view more FreightWaves infographics, click here.
Emily Ricks
Emily is one of a handful of FreightWaves graphic designers. Focusing in on data visualization, she is the primary infographic designer at FreightWaves. When she's not researching the freight industry, she's researching design tools and trends. View our archive of infographics at FreightWaves.com/infographics.
Related Articles
Transportation costs keep rising as service deteriorates
Saturday, March 27, 2021
Generally, just tired of paying these freight rates
Saturday, March 27, 2021
Daily Infographic: Winter Fuel Economy
Thursday, March 25, 2021
Daily Infographic: Aerodynamics Dragging You Down?
Tuesday, March 23, 2021