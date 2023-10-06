Daimler Truck extends John O’Leary’s term on management board

John O’Leary, the CEO of Daimler Truck North America, has had his contract extended through 2026. The head of the Supervisory Board of Daimler Truck Holding AG called DTNA the company’s benchmark for performance.

Daimler Truck is the global and North American leader in market share. It sells nearly four of 10 heavy-duty trucks in North America.

O’Leary became CEO in April 2021, succeeding Roger Nielsen. Daimler Truck separated from parent Daimler AG and became a stand-alone company in December that year. DTNA has exceeded its share and financial goals since.

“John O’Leary and his team at Daimler Truck North America have been delivering outstanding results for many years,” Joe Kaeser, chairman of the Supervisory Board of Daimler Truck Holding AG, said in a news release.

DTNA is the parent of the Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses, Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp. and Detroit, formerly Detroit Diesel Corp., brands.

‘Benchmark for the entire company’

“With his sense for customers and employees as well as his focus on efficiency and sustainable innovation, a high-performance culture has developed, making Daimler Truck North America the benchmark for the entire company,” Kaeser said.





O’Leary, 62, will have two additional years when his current agreement expires on March 31, 2024.

Prior to becoming DTNA CEO, O’Leary led Mercedes-Benz Trucks in Germany, He was CEO at Thomas Built Buses and ran DTNA’s aftermarket business as senior vice president. O’Leary became DTNA chief financial officer in 2012 and served until September 2020. He was appointed to the Board of Management of Daimler Truck in 2021.

