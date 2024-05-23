DAT and SONAR to square off for a good cause in Great Freight Debate

Informational powerhouses DAT and SONAR will duke it out for bragging rights and a generous charitable donation at the Future of Supply Chain 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia on June 4-5.
The two industry juggernauts will be debating what they think is in store for domestic transportation for the rest of the year. “The Great Debate: Where is the Market Headed Next” will occur in front of a live audience on the general sessions stage at the Georgia International Convention Center, where the industry is expected to converge for a two day freight extravaganza.
DAT and SONAR are competing logistics information products for the freight industry that provide important data for reducing costs and avoiding potential risks in the supply chain.
Debate participants will be Ken Adamo, chief of analytics with DAT Solutions, and Zach Strickland, director of freight market intelligence at FreightWaves, along with Special guest referee George Abernathy, board member and strategic advisor with Emerge and Highway.
The audience will determine a winner, and FreightWaves will donate $10,000 in the debate champion’s name to a charity of their choice.
Registration for the Future of Supply Chain 2024 is still open with tickets available here. In addition to seeing The Great Debate, attendees will experience engaging discussions on three stages, showcases of the latest FreightTech, market insights, networking, happy hour, parties and more.
Would have like to see Dean Croke from DAT. I perceive that he is least biased ; therefore most accurate.
My two cents: China just dumped 53B$ of UST; and buying gold; India doing similar ; but buying silver. This BRICS hit vs $ can’t be underestimated. Should be. Gold backed BRICS is gonna win. Dollar is gonna lose; since fake / printed. The FED is manipulating the sales of UST bonds now; as “buyers” are non market; there is no capitalism showing here…. something’s up …. .CIA type. FED just bailed out another bank (NYCB) to the tune of another $5B printed money-for-bailout via it’s proxy JPM; this severely ups inflation via diluted dollars. Here it is produce season; and I just had to pay $8 for a quart of blueberries; that used to cost $5 for last 10 years. Inflation inflation inflation is not going away until we balance our budget; stop printing $T’s of dollars / year. IMO gonna crash. So, my prediction for rest of 2024: bad economy, weak freight rates. Small carriers may want to quit & work at home; but who’s hiring for $20/hr anymore? I don’t see those “help wanted” signs anymore. Best bet for the likes of me (small carrier) is to beat the efficiency of legacy (which is easy) and ride it out . Storms are fun. I love em. This is more exiting than when things are EZ. Plz read “The Great Taking” by David Rogers Webb ($Billionaire hedge fund mgr NYSE). Or listen to the documentary; but the doc is slightly inaccurate. But FED can and does prop up sectors of US economy via printed money & proxies; and not required to even note it. But it still shows up via diluted dollar & inflation.