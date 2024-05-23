DAT and SONAR to square off for a good cause in Great Freight Debate

Informational powerhouses DAT and SONAR will duke it out for bragging rights and a generous charitable donation at the Future of Supply Chain 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia on June 4-5.

The two industry juggernauts will be debating what they think is in store for domestic transportation for the rest of the year. “The Great Debate: Where is the Market Headed Next” will occur in front of a live audience on the general sessions stage at the Georgia International Convention Center, where the industry is expected to converge for a two day freight extravaganza.

DAT and SONAR are competing logistics information products for the freight industry that provide important data for reducing costs and avoiding potential risks in the supply chain.

Debate participants will be Ken Adamo, chief of analytics with DAT Solutions, and Zach Strickland, director of freight market intelligence at FreightWaves, along with Special guest referee George Abernathy, board member and strategic advisor with Emerge and Highway.



