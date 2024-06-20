Delivered buys $100K in assets from defunct Point Pickup Technologies

Strongsville, Ohio-based parcel shipping company Delivered recently agreed to purchase virtually all assets from Point Pickup Technologies, months after the company closed due to bankruptcy.

According to an acquisition agreement approved by a Miami-Dade County Circuit Court judge on June 10, Stamford, Connecticut-based Point Pickup Technologies agreed to sell $100,000 in company assets to Delivered. The assets include all customer lists, software and transferable permits, most books and records, Point Pickup’s website, promotional materials, and more.

As the package delivery market continues to struggle, this move came as little surprise to Nate Skriver, e-commerce consultant and founder of LPF Spend Management. Skriver said growth in the market has largely been generated by industry juggernauts like Amazon and Walmart, while many smaller parcel delivery companies have been struggling.

And there are a lot of small delivery options.



