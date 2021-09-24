Developing your circular marketing plan — Cyberly

iOS 15 just dropped from Apple, and with that Blythe Brumleve says we will enter a new era of digital marketing. Why? Because the data that companies will be able to collect will be severely limited, which makes it all the more important to focus on building your first-party data collection process.

This includes homing in on those buyer personas and helping the sales team make adjustments in a cookie-less world. Brumleve welcomes Adrienne Barns of Best Buyer Personas and Forrest Dombrow of Solve Sales to talk about how this iOS update will highlight the importance of a circular marketing strategy so you can stick with clients from start to finish.



