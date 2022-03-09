DHL commits to buy 6 more 777 cargo jets from Boeing

With nonstop growth in global e-commerce volumes and corporate interest in reducing its greenhouse gas emissions, DHL Express is investing once again in new freighters as part of its fleet modernization program. The express division of Deutsche Post DHL (DIX: DPW) announced Tuesday it has placed a firm order with Boeing for an additional six 777 freighters, bringing its total order book for the aircraft to 28.

DHL said it will operate the twin-engine aircraft on international routes connecting its hubs in Cincinnati; Leipzig, Germany; and Hong Kong, as well as to other regions.

The 777 provides long-range fuel economy and heavy-lift capability, with a maximum payload of 225,000 pounds, allowing operators to make fewer stops and reduce associated landing fees. The aircraft produces 17% less carbon emissions compared to older aircraft. Some of the 777s delivered so far replaced leased legacy 747-400s returned to their owners.

DHL Express has taken delivery of 15 777s to date. It reserved seven of the production freighters in January 2021 after placing an initial order for 14 of the aircraft in 2018.

DHL’s fleet expansion coincides with more airport infrastructure investments around the world.

On Friday, Boeing announced that Ethiopian Airlines had signed a letter of intent to buy five of Boeing’s next-generation freighter, the 777-8.

