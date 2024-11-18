Diesel benchmark price hasn’t been this low in more than 3 years

The benchmark retail price of diesel is now at a level not seen for more than three years.

This week’s Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration average weekly retail diesel price dropped another 3 cents a gallon to $3.491. It has not been this low since a price of $3.477 was posted Oct. 4, 2021, several months before the Russian invasion of Ukraine that sent the price above $5 for several months in 2022.

Since the all-time high of $5.81 on June 20, 2022, the DOE/EIA price has fallen $2.319 per gallon.



