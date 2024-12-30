Watch Now


Diesel benchmark up slightly; futures market soars on forecast of extreme cold

Natural gas soars, ULSD up far more than crude amid predictions of bitter cold in US, Europe

John Kingston
·
It's been two increases and two decreases in the last four weeks for the benchmark diesel price. (Photo: Jim Allen\FreightWaves)

The final benchmark retail diesel price of the year came on the same day that distillate market fundamentals pushed futures prices significantly higher.

The Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration average retail diesel price, the basis for most fuel surcharges, came in at $3.503 a gallon, an increase of 2.7 cents. The past four weeks have seen the price rise twice and fall twice.

The final count for the year: The DOE/EIA price in the past 52 weeks declined 37.3 cents per gallon from the level that was posted Jan. 1, when it was $3.876 a gallon. A few weeks later, the DOE/EIA price was $4.109 for two consecutive weeks. This week’s price is down 60.6 cents from that level.


The relative stability of the recent market alongside the overall weakness of prices this year can be seen in the fact that this week’s DOE/EIA price is the highest in four weeks, even as it is also the fifth lowest recorded in 2024.

But one of the most basic fundamentals in the market for distillates – winter weather – had an enormous impact on prices Monday, signaling higher prices ahead for diesel.

With long-range forecasts now projecting some extremely cold January weather in the U.S. and Europe, traders pushed up the two key prices tied to heating demand: ultra low sulfur diesel (ULSD) and natural gas.

ULSD, which like heating oil is a distillate, rose 5.47 cents a gallon to settle at $2.2995 a gallon, for a gain of 2.44%. The settlement was the highest since Nov. 5.


Meanwhile, natural gas for delivery at Louisiana’s Henry Hub rose 12% to settle at $3.936 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf), a gain of 42.2 cents. Natural gas settled slightly higher one day last week, but in general, if prices in this range hold, they will be the highest continuous prices in two years.

Since a low of $1.575 per Mcf on March 26, the natural gas price on CME has risen almost 152%.

U.S. inventories of all non-jet distillates is relatively low for this time of year, according to DOE data. (Jet fuel is a distillate, but the EIA breaks out statistics separately for jet.) The most recent report for the week ended Dec. 20 put total non-jet distillate inventories at 116.5 million barrels. 

Making comparisons to five-year averages, which is the standard practice, is skewed by the fact that the comparison would include 2020, when distillate inventories soared as refiners during the pandemic turned away from gasoline output and shifted operations more toward distillate production, given the collapse in gasoline stocks.

But however the comparison is made, inventories are looking low entering into what for January at least looks like the coldest weather in several years. (The ability of the oil market to sail through the winter of 2023, the first full winter after Russia invaded Ukraine, was attributed in part to the moderate weather that Europe experienced that year.)

The points of comparison for the 116.5 million barrels reported in the most recent EIA report is that the average for the five prior years including 2020 was 126.6 million barrels. For the five years through 2023 that do not include 2020, the average was not that different: 125.4 million barrels. The average for 2015 through 2023, including 2020, was 131.8 million barrels.

The numbers suggest that distillate inventories could be setting the market up for several weeks in which the diesel price will be leading the market higher. That happened Monday; while ULSD was posting its 2.44% gain, both the WTI and Brent crude benchmarks did not even rise !%. Neither did the RBOB gasoline contract.

John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.