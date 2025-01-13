DOT releases $320M to repair Helene-damaged truck routes

WASHINGTON — The federal government is sending $320 million in emergency funding to North Carolina and Tennessee to help speed the repair of parts of I-40 and I-26, two key truck routes damaged by Hurricane Helene last September.

The funding is part of a $352.6 million “quick release” package for hurricane recovery efforts and is in addition to $167 million initially provided to the two states for emergency relief.

SONAR Critical Events shows continued closures of I-40 in Western North Carolina months after Helene damaged significant stretches of the road.

“The Federal Highway Administration is working closely with Tennessee, North Carolina, the U.S. Forest Service and the National Park Service to ensure all roads and bridges are operational and made whole again to restore mobility for residents and businesses and support the region’s economy,” said acting Federal Highway Deputy Administrator Gloria Shepherd.

“The funding will go toward restoring major critical routes that the region relies upon for productivity and roads and bridges that support tourism by connecting Americans to the region’s natural resources.”