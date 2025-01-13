DOT releases $320M to repair Helene-damaged truck routes

WASHINGTON — The federal government is sending $320 million in emergency funding to North Carolina and Tennessee to help speed the repair of parts of I-40 and I-26, two key truck routes damaged by Hurricane Helene last September.
The funding is part of a $352.6 million “quick release” package for hurricane recovery efforts and is in addition to $167 million initially provided to the two states for emergency relief.
“The Federal Highway Administration is working closely with Tennessee, North Carolina, the U.S. Forest Service and the National Park Service to ensure all roads and bridges are operational and made whole again to restore mobility for residents and businesses and support the region’s economy,” said acting Federal Highway Deputy Administrator Gloria Shepherd.
“The funding will go toward restoring major critical routes that the region relies upon for productivity and roads and bridges that support tourism by connecting Americans to the region’s natural resources.”
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, $250 million in emergency relief will be sent to North Carolina to fund repairs to damaged roads, including I-40. Tennessee will receive $70 million to repair multiple roads, including I-40 and I-26.
In addition, the National Park Service will receive $25 million for repair of damage along the Blue Ridge Parkway, including landslides, guardrail damage, debris removal and restoration of local access. The U.S. Forest Service will receive $7.6 million to remove downed trees, make temporary roadway repairs and remove debris from roadways and bridges.
Portions of I-40 near the Tennessee-North Carolina border collapsed from heavy rainfall during the hurricane, forcing truck drivers to rely on routing software to help them find alternate routes.
“The damage resulting from this event has required extraordinary efforts by federal, state, local, and tribal agencies to continue to complete emergency repairs and to begin reconstructing affected facilities,” DOT stated, noting that cumulative federally eligible damage estimates resulting from the storm are being refined and are anticipated to exceed $4 billion.
Related articles:
- How the logistics industry is providing relief after Hurricane Helene
- Railroads have no choice but to rebuild after Hurricane Helene
- CSX hurricane repairs could take until September 2025