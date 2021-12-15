  • ITVI.USA
DSC demos: Ryder, Blume Global display FreightTech

Technology provides visibility, communication, connection

Photo of Alyssa Sporrer Alyssa SporrerWednesday, December 15, 2021
1 minute read
Ryder and Blume Global demo their FreightTech during FreightWaves' Domestic Supply Chain Summit.
(Photo: FreightWaves)

FreightTech companies demonstrated their innovative technology solutions for fleets during FreightWaves’ Domestic Supply Chain Summit on Wednesday.

Ryder

Ryder’s Rydershare platform works to eliminate data silos and provides real-time visibility along every step of the supply chain. The customer-centric approach provides supply chain visibility, collaboration and corrections when necessary.

View where shipments are, why they may be delayed and the new estimated time of arrival.

Check out the demo to learn how Rydershare could impact your company’s supply chain performance.

Blume Global

Blume Global’s CarrierGo Live marketplace connects shippers with carriers to move a load. Shippers can create spot orders for carriers to choose from.

Shippers and carriers can communicate important information and work together to offer and select loads. 

Check out the demo to learn how CarrierGo Live could help your company find capacity.

Be sure to watch the rest of FreightWaves’ Domestic Supply Chain Summit.

Tags
