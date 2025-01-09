Dueling narratives ahead of Q4 transportation earnings

Freight Transport Q4 preview may be best in the last two years

(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

For the folks at Morgan Stanley, Q4 earnings season has the potential to reveal actual progress and results for freight transportation companies, according to a research report released on Monday. But the management teams themselves may not speak much of it. Ravi Shanker, equity analyst with Morgan Stanley, writes, “While companies are likely to talk down 1Q on seasonality, we see data momentum continuing into 2025.” Shanker cites initial conversations that suggest management teams are likely to talk about a step down in Q1 and warn against extrapolating the strength of Q4. The risk for those management teams now: If they claim they don’t see momentum, others may accuse them of sandbagging.

It boils down to closing the perception gap that has plagued the industry for most of the Great Freight Recession. The previous narrative of the continued sluggish freight cycle is crashing against the reality of sharply improving data points in spot market and outbound tender rejection rates.

Shaker notes that the truckload segment has the best fundamentals and will be the biggest beneficiary of improving conditions. But he urges paying close attention to what management teams say on their earnings calls, adding, “All eyes will be on how aggressively mgmt. teams either endorse the positive trends or tamp down expectations for 1H25 – and whether that will be viewed as real or sandbagging.”

Keep an eye on Knight-Swift’s earnings and commentary. Shanker told Bloomberg’s Lee Klaskow on a recent Talking Transports podcast that Knight-Swift’s size and exposure in the full truckload segment make it an important voice in determining sentiment across the broader full truckload space. Shanker adds that management has sounded reasonably confident on Q4 with its Q1 guidance already issued and pointing to normal seasonality. However, management’s tone on the first half of 2025 could be critical for the entire sector, as many are debating whether 2025 will bring a return to “normal” seasonality or if the cycle will have a sudden and rapid upswing due to various political and economic events like imposition of tariffs.



