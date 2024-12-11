E-commerce logistics startup Cart.com acquires OceanX 

Cart.com, a Houston-based startup providing end-to-end e-commerce services, has acquired OceanX, the wholly owned fulfillment operations arm of Guthy-Renker.

Cart.com President Ilias Simpson said the OceanX acquisition not only increases the company’s fulfillment warehouse network, but also expands the e-commerce firm into new market segments.

“It’s really a perfect marriage with the two organizations in terms of being a complementary offering,” Simpson told FreightWaves in an interview. “OceanX has a deep breadth of health and beauty brands that they work with, and at Cart.com, we’ve kind of been more heavily tilted towards apparel and shoes, and then we have our life science business, but we’ve been trying to break into the health and cosmetics, beauty space.”

Founded in 2016, OceanX is headquartered in El Segundo, California. The company is an e-commerce fulfillment provider for beauty and wellness brands.



