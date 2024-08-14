Early peak drives record LA port volume

The Port of Los Angeles handled a record-breaking 939,600 twenty-foot equivalent units in July, up 37% over the previous year. It was the busiest month in more than two years and the best July in the port’s 116-year history.

So far in 2024, the largest U.S. container gateway is 18% ahead of its 2023 pace.

“We’ve seen an influx of year-end holiday goods coming across our docks a bit earlier than usual to avoid any risk of delay later in the year,” Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka said at a media briefing. “These goods – think toys, electronics and clothing – are arriving at the same time as more typical back-to-school, fall fashion and Halloween merchandise. An early peak season has helped to boost volumes here in Los Angeles.”

In July, loaded imports landed at 501,281 TEUs, a 38% spike from the previous year. Loaded exports came in at 114,889 TEUs, an increase of 4% compared to a year ago. It was the 14th consecutive month of year-over-year export gains in Los Angeles.



