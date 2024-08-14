Early peak drives record LA port volume

The Port of Los Angeles handled a record-breaking 939,600 twenty-foot equivalent units in July, up 37% over the previous year. It was the busiest month in more than two years and the best July in the port’s 116-year history.
So far in 2024, the largest U.S. container gateway is 18% ahead of its 2023 pace.
“We’ve seen an influx of year-end holiday goods coming across our docks a bit earlier than usual to avoid any risk of delay later in the year,” Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka said at a media briefing. “These goods – think toys, electronics and clothing – are arriving at the same time as more typical back-to-school, fall fashion and Halloween merchandise. An early peak season has helped to boost volumes here in Los Angeles.”
In July, loaded imports landed at 501,281 TEUs, a 38% spike from the previous year. Loaded exports came in at 114,889 TEUs, an increase of 4% compared to a year ago. It was the 14th consecutive month of year-over-year export gains in Los Angeles.
The growing volume comes as shippers confront a variety of supply chain issues, from East Coast dockworker contract negotiations to Red Sea cargo vessel diversions and the possibility of additional tariffs.
The port processed 323,431 empty containers, up 54% compared to 2023.
Total volume was 5,671,091 TEUs through the first seven months of 2024, an 18% increase over the previous year.