Economic uncertainty delays truckload market breakout

Chart of the Week: Outbound Tender Reject Index, National Truckload Index (linehaul only) – USA SONAR: OTRI.USA, NTIL.USA

The truckload market remains poised for a breakout, but the timeline appears to be extending. Analyzing the trend line of tender rejections (OTRI) and spot rates excluding fuel (NTIL) over the past two years reveals a clear upward trajectory with increasing volatility. However, this trend flattened in the first five months of the year, as economic uncertainty continues to dampen demand.

The trucking sector is enduring one of its longest and most challenging economic stretches since deregulation. Truckload demand is currently down approximately 30% from its COVID-era peaks. While those peak levels were never sustainable, they lasted long enough to inflate capacity far beyond what the market required.

Slow capacity correction

From June 2020 to October 2022, the number of active truckload operating authorities grew by roughly 48%. Since then, they have declined by only about 12%. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration data is slow to reflect these changes, as it can take up to two years to clear inactive authorities unless operators self-report their exit. Carrier Details helps refine this timeline to around a year, but it still lags. Importantly, one authority can represent a single truck or a fleet of a thousand, so this metric isn’t evenly distributed.



