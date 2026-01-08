EXCLUSIVE: FMC Chief of Staff Hoang moves to private sector

Mary Thien Hoang, who served four chairmen as chief of staff during more than 20 years at the Federal Maritime Commission, is leaving the ocean shipping regulator for the private sector.

Hoang is joining Washington lobbyist Thorn Run as a partner.

Mary Thien Hoang

Hoang follows former FMC Chairman Louis Sola, who joined the lobby firm in 2025.

A graduate of Villanova University, Widener law school and the Harvard Kennedy School, Hoang started her career with the FMC in 2005 as a trial attorney in the agency’s Bureau of Enforcement. She held several other positions until being appointed chief of staff to Chairman Mario Cordero in 2013, and served in the same capacity for chairmen Michael Khouri, Daniel Maffei and Sola.