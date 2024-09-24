Families of workers who died in Baltimore bridge collapse seek damages

The families of those who died in the Baltimore bridge collapse in March have filed wrongful death claims in federal court.

Construction workers Alejandro Hernández Fuentes, Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval, Carlos Daniel Hernández Estrella, Miguel Ángel Luna González and José Mynor López died when the container ship Dali smashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge. The bridge crumbled into the water below, killing the men and filling the shipping lanes at the Port of Baltimore with mountains of debris.

The claims, filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, seek unspecified damages “far in excess of the value of the vessel,” court records show.

The U.S. Department of Justice also filed a suit against the owner of the Dali, Grace Ocean Private Ltd., and operator Synergy Marine Private Ltd., alleging that the disaster was avoidable and caused by the Singaporean corporations’ negligence. The DOJ is seeking more than $100 million to cover costs related to reopening access to the port. Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown announced that the state filed a claim against the companies on Tuesday, also seeking an as yet unspecified amount.



