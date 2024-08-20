Federal court shoots down STB’s streamlined rate dispute resolution process

This story originally aired on Trains.com.

WASHINGTON – A federal appeals court on Tuesday tossed out the Surface Transportation Board’s streamlined process for resolving rate disputes between shippers and railroads, saying the 2022 Final Offer Rate Review rule exceeded the board’s authority.

Union Pacific and the Association of American Railroads had challenged the Final Offer Rate Review process.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit agreed with the railroads that Final Offer Rate Review exceeds the STB’s authority because the board would pick rates either proposed by the shipper or the railroad involved, rather than perform any economic analysis of its own.



