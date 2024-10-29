Federal Railroad Administration awards $2.4B in grants to 122 projects

WASHINGTON — A total of 122 projects in 41 states and the District of Columbia have been named recipients in the Federal Railroad Administration’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) grant program.

The selected projects, announced Tuesday, will receive more than $2.4 billion in funding.

“Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we’re funding rail infrastructure projects that create jobs and expand workforce development, reduce costs for consumers, and directly benefit communities across the country,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a press release. “Each project advances a future where our supply chains are stronger, passenger rail more accessible, and freight movement safer and more efficient.”

Most of the grants directly fund infrastructure work, or planning for future infrastructure projects, but some involve job training and apprenticeship, research, or partnerships with universities. FRA Administrator Amit Bose said the grants are “reversing a half-century of federal underinvestment in America’s rail network and delivering the world-class rail our citizens deserve.”



