FedEx relocates freighter aircraft to support intra-Asia trade growth

FedEx Corp. has expanded its intra-Asia air network with two new routes, adding additional capacity and transportation options for regional shippers as it redeploys aircraft to areas of high demand in response to tariff-impacted volume declines from Asia to the United States.

The move comes on the heels of a similar decision by rival UPS to increase flight frequencies and reposition larger freighters on certain routes within Asia.

FedEx (NYSE: FDX) reduced freighter activity out of Asia to the United States by 25% in the fiscal quarter ended Aug. 30 because the high tariffs imposed this year by the U.S. government sapped direct-to-consumer retail demand, executives said on the company’s earnings call last month. The company reported a $150 million profit hit from reduced revenue out of China due to the elimination of duty-free de minimis treatment for low-value e-commerce shipments, which are now subject to double-digit import fees.

On Tuesday, FedEx announced the introduction of a weekly flight connecting Incheon International Airport in Seoul, South Korea, with Hanoi, Vietnam. From Hanoi, the flight will go to FedEx’s Asia-Pacific hub in Guangzhou, China — a transshipment point for flights across Asia and to Europe. The new flight will reduce transit times by one day for shipments from northern Vietnam to Asian and European destinations.