Feds propose permanent ban on cargo trucks at Texas border bridge

Federal officials’ recommendation to ban tractor-trailers from the Bridge of the Americas in El Paso, Texas, is drawing criticism from members of the trade community.

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) has proposed eliminating all cargo traffic at the Bridge of the Americas as part of a $700 million project to improve infrastructure at the 57-year-old bridge.

El Paso has two international bridges that handle commercial trucks, including the Bridge of the Americas and the Ysleta-Zaragoza International Bridge. About 500 northbound cargo trucks cross the Bridge of the Americas every day, while the Ysleta-Zaragoza International bridge handles more than 1,200 a day.

“It would definitely be catastrophic if they were to limit cargo through the Bridge of the Americas,” Manuel Sotelo, vice president of the Juarez chapter of Mexico’s National Chamber of Freight Transport (Canacar), told FreightWaves in an email.



