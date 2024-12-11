Fireside Chat: Harnessing power of AI for big-picture analytics

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Domestic Supply Chain Summit on Wednesday.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Navigating AI, data quality and innovation in transportation and supply chain

DETAILS: Steve Blough, a co-founder of MercuryGate International Inc., speaks about how companies can use AI to strengthen decision making.

KEY QUOTES FROM BLOUGH:

“Time goes so fast, and now computers and AI are starting to make it even quicker. It’s really interesting to see that kind of change. At the base of all of this, the people that are going to win are the people that have good data.”

“Whether it’s year over year, week over week, month over month, whatever it is, you start to show those trends. And then you start to say, well, you know, capacity is stronger or favoring shippers, it’s favoring carriers. These are the things that provide that wisdom to help you make the right decision on what I should be paying.”

On a company’s data: “It’s not even whole sometimes. I think of my own customers. A lot of times you have companies that have acquired companies, right? And now they’ve got three, four, five ERP systems. … Now I’ve got this decent data coming in, but now I’ve got one location depicted in five ways. That’s where the data curation side of things comes into play. How do you start to look at this data and get this homogenous look and location?”

“One of the things that I think is going to be transformational in our space is the ability to log problems through a bot, to be able to look for patterns in issues, develop those types of analytics, now to go out and recommend ways to solve problems. Those applications become self-healing.”