First look: CSX Q4 earnings

CSX Corp. today announced fourth quarter 2025 operating income of $1.11 billion and net earnings of $720 million, or $0.39 per share, on revenue that was narrowly lower from a year ago.

Earnings released after the close of markets fell short of analysts’ estimates of $.41-.42 for the quarter.

Revenue totaled $3.51 billion for the quarter, down 1% from the year-ago quarter as lower merchandise volume and reduced export coal revenue offset higher pricing in merchandise and intermodal, an increase in intermodal volume, and higher fuel surcharge revenue.

Operating income was $1.11 billion, compared to adjusted operating income of $1.21 billion in the prior year. Operating margin was 31.6%, compared to operating margin of 31.3% and adjusted operating margin of 34.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024.