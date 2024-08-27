Florida fisherman-turned-trucker lauded for 3M accident-free miles

Don Lord had never left the state of Florida until he found himself behind the wheel of a tractor-trailer, knuckles white and sweat pouring.

Nearly 30 years later, Lord is being celebrated by Tennessee-based Covenant Logistics for driving 3 million miles with no safety incidents or crashes. He is only the second driver in company history to achieve the feat, which is equal to circling the globe 120 times.

Speaking on the road from Texas, Lord, 73, said he had spent his career as a commercial fisherman in the Sunshine State until regulations “forced me out of that lifestyle … truck driving was the quickest way I could get to making money and providing for my family.”

The transition came with sacrifice. Lord, an over-the-road driver primarily hauling shipper-to-shipper goods, missed everyday moments with his wife and four children along with celebrations and holidays at his home in Grant, a small town on the coast.



