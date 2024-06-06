FMCSA to host carrier-fitness meeting at Texas Trucking Show

WASHINGTON — Regulators want to hear “diverse experiences and perspectives” from the trucking industry on plans to update how the government rates motor carriers on safety to determine when a motor carrier is not fit to operate.

To help accomplish that goal, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration announced it will hold an in-person listening session at the Texas Trucking Show in Houston on June 29 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

“Specifically, the agency would like to hear from members of the public on issues of concern relating to the current Safety Fitness Determination (SFD), including, for example, the three-tiered rating system (Satisfactory, Unsatisfactory, Conditional) versus changing to a proposed single rating only when a carrier is found to be unfit,” FMCSA stated in a notice published on Thursday.

FMCSA also wants to hear opinions from the industry about the use of inspection data and the agency’s Safety Measurement System (SMS), incorporating driver behavior into SFD ratings, and adjusting the weights allocated to particular violations, including increasing the weight for unsafe driving violations.