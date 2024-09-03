Ford plans to invest $273M at Mexico plant to produce EV drive units

Ford Motor Co. says it will invest $273 million to convert its plant in Irapuato, Mexico, to the production of primary drive units for the company’s Mustang Mach-E electric vehicles.

The plant in Irapuato previously produced transmissions for gasoline-powered vehicles. The switch to producing the primary drive units for the Mustang Mach-E includes manufacturing the electric motor and the transaxle of the vehicle’s propulsion system.

“This new stage allows us to create synergy between plants and drive development in the country,” Ricardo Anaya, director of manufacturing at Ford of Mexico and Latin America, said in a news release.

The Mach-E is an electric mass-produced vehicle made in Mexico that is exported to about 40 countries in Europe and the Americas, as well as Australia, Ford said.



