Foreign direct investment hits record $31B in Mexico in first half of 2024

Mexico registered a record $31 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first half of 2024, a 7% year-over-year increase, according to Mexico’s Ministry of Economy.

About $30 billion came from companies with an existing facility in Mexico, while new investments totaled more than $900 million.

“For the second consecutive year, we highlight the unprecedented amount of reinvestment of profits by companies in the country, due to economic stability, the good business environment and the competitive advantages offered, an ideal situation to expand and improve their production processes, becoming companies that attract new investments,” the ministry said in a news release.

Companies from the United States were Mexico’s top investors from January through June, accounting for 44% ($13.7 billion) of FDI. Other top investors in the first half of the year include Germany ($4.2 billion), Japan ($3 billion), Canada ($2.4 billion) and Belgium ($1.5 billion).



