Foreign trucker CDL rule now under review at OMB

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration’s effort to clamp down on the licensing of foreign-domiciled truck drivers has moved into its final stage of executive oversight.

“Restoring Integrity to the Issuance of Non-Domiciled CDLs,” an Interim Final Rule (IFR) published in September, is now officially “pending review” at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

The move means that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has finalized its response to thousands of comments filed in the wake of the rule’s issuance and is now seeking a final green light from the administration’s budget and policy experts.

OMB has a 90-day window to complete its review, though it can move faster for high-priority items. Once cleared, the rule returns to the FMCSA for formal publication in the Federal Register, which will trigger the official compliance countdown for states and motor carriers.