Former Kansas City Southern CEO Ottensmeyer dies

This story originally aired on Trains.com. It has been updated to include comment from CPKC.

Former Kansas City Southern CEO Patrick Ottensmeyer — who led the cross-border railroad through turmoil over free trade, the transition to a Precision Scheduled Railroad operating model, and its historic merger with Canadian Pacific — died over the weekend. He was in his mid-60s.

“Pat’s vision and leadership played a monumental role in the great history of Kansas City Southern as he helped reshape the railway industry,” CPKC CEO Keith Creel said in a statement.

“We have lost a remarkable leader and a cherished friend. Pat’s legacy lives on and can be seen in the work we do every day at CPKC. His contributions as a railroader and as a person will never be forgotten.”

CPKC said it would honor Ottensmeyer by lowering flags to half-staff across its network.

“We mourn his tragic passing and extend our deepest condolences to his fiancée Deanne, his entire family, many friends and former colleagues,” Creel added.

Ottensmeyer, a native of Vincennes, Ind., began his career in investment banking. His introduction to railroading came from working on the financial aspects of the proposed Santa Fe-Southern Pacific merger. Then-ATSF Chief Financial Officer Dennis Springer hired Ottensmeyer, who would go on to become vice president and treasurer of BNSF Railway. He left the railroad shortly after the merger, however, rather than move his family to Fort Worth, Texas, from Chicago. Ottensmeyer then taught finance at DePaul University and worked at a startup company.



