Former Polar Air Cargo executive receives 18-month jail sentence

A former executive at Polar Air Cargo was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday to 18 months in prison for his role in a scheme to defraud the company of $33 million dollars over more than a decade.

Robert Schirmer, who was senior director of customer service for the Americas at Polar, pleaded guilty last October to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and fraud for denial of honest services.

Polar Air Cargo is a joint venture between New York-based cargo airline Atlas Air and DHL Express. Atlas Air operates the aircraft. Most of the space is reserved for DHL, which determines the flight network. Atlas markets the rest of the capacity to freight forwarders. The airline has a fleet of eight large Boeing cargo jets, four 747-8s and four 777s, according to aircraft database Planespotters.net.

Judge Jesse Furman of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York set the sentence and ordered Schirmer to report to prison on Oct. 10. He also imposed a requirement for 200 hours of community service after his release from prison. Furman recommended the Bureau of Prisons send Schirmer to a low security correctional institute in North Carolina.



