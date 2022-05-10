FOSC chat: Logistics firms turn to Lean Solutions for tech staffing needs

This fireside chat recap is from Day 1 of FreightWaves’ Future of Supply Chain live event in Rogers, Arkansas. For more information and content from the event, click here.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: What’s next for Lean Solutions Group?

DETAILS: Lean Solutions Group is seeking to revolutionize the way the U.S. logistics industry operates by providing staffing and nearshoring services in South America.

SPEAKER: Robert Cadena, CEO and co-founder of Lean Solutions Group.

BIO: Cadena has spent his entire career in logistics. After selling his transportation brokerage business in 2011, he co-founded Lean Solutions Group a few months later. The company currently has over 6,000 employees in Colombia, as well as an office in Guatemala, providing nearshoring services for hundreds of U.S.-based logistics companies setting up offices in Colombia.

KEY QUOTES FROM ROBERT CADENA

“We have over 500 developers in 10 countries.”

On the company’s latest technology initiative: “So what we’re trying to do is share this information [with members of the logistics industry], which will change how the industry collaborates with each other.”

On the company’s nearshoring service: “I want customers to come to me and say, ‘This guy was so good. You were great.’”