FOSC chat: Logistics firms turn to Lean Solutions for tech staffing needs

Lean Solutions has grown to over 6,000 employees since 2012

Photo of Clarissa Hawes Clarissa Hawes Follow on Twitter Monday, May 9, 2022
1 minute read
FreightWaves’ Kevin Hill and Robert Cadena, CEO of Lean Solutions Group, discuss Lean Solutions’ nearshoring and latest technical advances in the Hawes/FreightWaves

This fireside chat recap is from Day 1 of FreightWaves’ Future of Supply Chain live event in Rogers, Arkansas. For more information and content from the event, click here.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC:  What’s next for Lean Solutions Group?

DETAILS: Lean Solutions Group is seeking to revolutionize the way the U.S. logistics industry operates by providing staffing and nearshoring services in South America. 

SPEAKER: Robert Cadena, CEO and co-founder of Lean Solutions Group. 

BIO: Cadena has spent his entire career in logistics. After selling his transportation brokerage business in 2011, he co-founded Lean Solutions Group a few months later. The company currently has over 6,000 employees in Colombia, as well as an office in Guatemala, providing nearshoring services for hundreds of U.S.-based logistics companies setting up offices in Colombia. 

KEY QUOTES FROM ROBERT CADENA
“We have over 500 developers in 10 countries.”

On the company’s latest technology initiative: “So what we’re trying to do is share this information [with members of the logistics industry], which will change how the industry collaborates with each other.”

On the company’s nearshoring service: “I want customers to come to me and say, ‘This guy was so good. You were great.’”

Photo of Clarissa Hawes

Clarissa Hawes

Clarissa has covered all aspects of the trucking industry for 14 years. She is an award-winning journalist known for her investigative and business reporting. Before joining FreightWaves, she wrote for Land Line Magazine and Trucks.com. If you have a news tip or story idea, send her an email to chawes@freightwaves.com.