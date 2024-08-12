Freight contractors face federal charges in stolen watch scheme

Two railroad contractors were indicted by a federal grand jury in Kansas on charges related to using their positions to orchestrate a scheme of swiping expensive watches and selling them online.

Gerald “Jerry” Ditz and Michael Alaniz were indicted in the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas in July. The men were employed as engineers by ConGlobal, an Atlanta-based freight-contracting company, and worked at the Santa Teresa intermodal train station in New Mexico, where they used their roles to sell Garmin watches stolen from a shipping container, the indictment says.

Investigators also found the stolen watches have registrations that appear to be connected to more than a dozen individuals — approximately 15% of the workforce — assigned or previously assigned to the Santa Teresa facility.

Charging documents say a Garmin shipping container from Taiwan was the target of theft. Some 1,500 electronic devices were missing when it arrived at its Kansas warehouse. The items were believed to be stolen in May 2023 at or near the Santa Teresa facility.



