Freight markets improve slower than carriers would like

Trucking market still on track to tighten, but progress only gradual

While most evidence still suggests that freight markets are on a path toward tightening, comments by public carriers so far this earnings season highlight the lack of an immediate inflection. As JP Hampstead described in his article earlier this week, “progress in tightening capacity and rising rates is halting and gradual.” Knight-Swift, the largest U.S. truckload carrier, reported a 0.7% decline in truckload revenue per loaded mile despite a major efficiency effort that included a 6% reduction in its number of tractors in service. SONAR data that suggests the market is still on a trajectory toward tightening include rising tender rejection rates, which are high relative to January the past two years, and rising spot rates, resulting in a narrower spread to contract rates. It’s worth noting that an increase in demand, which typically occurs in March, may be what the market needs to break out of its seasonal depression.

Spot rates have risen to be $0.40/mile below contract rates, on average. That is within the normal range, giving credence to the view that the freight recession is over. (Chart: SONAR)

Rail intermodal contract rates may not rise sharply until 2026



