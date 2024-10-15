Freightliner adds nifty changes to fifth-generation Cascadia

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The fifth-generation Freightliner Cascadia from Daimler Truck North America features some nifty changes to the market-leading Class 8 over-the-road truck.

But a major makeover, it isn’t.

Coming to market about five years after the current-generation truck – called the New Cascadia when introduced in 2019 – the fifth-gen tractor is scheduled for production in mid-2025. It claims a modest 1.9% improvement in fuel efficiency over the current model, part of a lineage that covers more than 1 million trucks sold since the Cascadia debuted in 2007.

Hood design incorporates intelligent headlights

A new hood incorporating dual-stage intelligent headlights contributes to sleeker styling carried over from the Freightliner SuperTruck 2 technology tester shown in 2023.

A redesigned exterior A-pillar deflector, three-piece front wheel well closeouts, a hood-to-bumper seal, and new bumper air ducts direct airflow around the underbody and tires. An optional Max Aero Bumper further improves efficiency while preserving ground clearance.

“A big reason why we updated the hood was to be able to incorporate all-new intelligent LED headlights,” said Miranda Richardson, DTNA On-Highway product marketing manager. “Not only are they durable and impact resistant but they have de-icing and de-fogging capabilities.”

Miranda Richardson, Daimler Truck North America on-highway product marketing manager, shows the fifth-generation Cascadia’s intelligent LED headlights. (Photo: Alan Adler/FreightWaves)

The headlights illuminate in a 45-degree pattern, eliminating the need for fog lights. They automatically activate defogging and de-icing functions as well as high and low beams based on the distance of oncoming traffic.





Engine changes coming later

Engine changes will come later on the Cascadia. The revised model offers the Detroit DD13 and DD15 powertrains along with the Cummins X15. A version certified to meet 2027 greenhouse gas emissions regulations and the X15N natural gas engine arrive in 2026. Rival Volvo Trucks North America improved its powertrain to boost fuel efficiency by up to 10% in its all-new VNL.

“When we set out to develop this newest version and build on its legacy of excellence, we listened closely to our customers and what they, their drivers and their fleets needed,” David Carson, DTNA senior vice president of sales and marketing, said in a release. “More safety features, greater efficiency and increased profitability is what we heard.”

Stepped-up safety features

Four additional short-range radars and a multipurpose camera enhance the Detroit Assurance suite of safety systems:

Active Brake Assist 6 automatically applies the brakes when it detects vehicles stopped at odd angles, in curves or across multiple lanes. The system also recognizes moving and stationary pedestrians.

The fifth-generation Freightliner Cascadia can detect moving and idle pedestrians through the Active Brake Assist 6 system. (Photo: Daimler Truck North America)

Active Lane Assist 2 features Lane Change Assist, reducing out-of-lane accidents through counter-steering in case the truck tries to enter an already occupied lane.

Attentive Driver Protection monitors driver attention through steering wheel input and can keep the Cascadia centered in its lane, slow the vehicle to a stop, and turn on hazard lights if the driver fails to respond when Lane Keep Assist is on and active.

Side Guard Assist 2 detects and warns drivers about objects on the driver side as well as the passenger side of the vehicle, from the cab to the end of the trailer.

Extra attention to braking functions

The fifth-generation Cascadia introduces partial brake-by-wire technology – electronic control of the brakes without a mechanical connection – combined with backup pneumatics. Wheel speed sensors and a chassis-mounted electronic control unit help control stopping. Comfort Braking distributes brake force distribution, leading to smoother stops that extend brake pad life.

Rollaway prevention is the goal of an all-new electronic park brake that automatically applies the parking brake when a driver leaves the seat or opens the door without setting the brake.

DTNA’s telematics service Detroit Connect serves up more real-time information for drivers that fleet managers also receive.





Video Capture 2.0 automatically records and captures data during safety events or when started by a driver. This gives fleet managers remote access to driver behavior and potential risks in near-real time through the Detroit Connect Portal.

Geofencing allows customers to receive notifications when vehicles enter or leave a custom-designed geographic area.

Detroit Connect Safety Plus is a subscription service that allows fleet managers to remotely track and be notified about the status and health of Detroit Assurance safety systems.

Premium Remote Parameter Updates expands the number from seven to more than 50 parameters for over-the-air updates.

Swell stuff: Toggled air brakes, remote locking-unlocking and video camera mirrors

Three fleet-requested features stand out on the fifth-generation Cascadia.

Easily maneuvered toggle switches with LED indicators eliminate the cumbersome push-and-pull of the “ketchup and mustard” pneumatic controls inside the Cascadia cab. Gone too are the loud bang and hiss from setting and releasing the brakes. The electronic park brake system eliminates air lines behind the dash.

The fifth-generation Freightliner Cascadia uses an electronic park brake that eliminates air lines from behind the dash along with the bang and hiss from setting and releasing the brakes. (Photo: Daimler Truck North America)

Adapting a feature on passenger cars for many years, remote lock and unlock reduces roadside assistance costs and increases uptime. One fleet reported spending $2 million a year to get drivers back into unintentionally locked trucks.

MirrorEye video camera system will be factory-installed option

Freightliner has been pre-wiring existing Cascadias for aftermarket installation of the Stoneridge MirrorEye camera monitoring system for several years. Factory installation of MirrorEye is an option on the fifth-generation Cascadia, though federally required physical rearview mirrors remain. Stoneridge claims MirrorEye provides a 2%-3% fuel efficiency gain when operating alone.

Monitors on both A-pillars and in the top center of the windshield provide three in-cab displays. Unlike the aftermarket version of MirrorEye, the side-guard assist alert is integrated into the displays. It alerts the driver when a vehicle is in one of its blindspots.

DTNA tweaked the light-sensitive exterior camera arms on MirrorEye to add a hydrophobic coating to repel dirt and water. Digital panning of the cameras keeps the back of the trailer constantly in the driver’s view. MirrorEye also features manual panning and infrared night vision. The same control module operates the physical and digital mirrors.

“It’s very user-friendly, very intuitive,” said Jim Martin, who oversees vehicle durability and reliability testing at DTNA. “There’s no additional interior tear up. It comes ready to go on day one.”