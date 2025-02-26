Freightos: Ocean container rates falling but still above year-ago levels

Ocean container rates on trans-Pacific services to the United States are trending lower but remain elevated from year-ago prices.

Analyst Freightos (NASDAQ: CRGO) said Asia-U.S. West Coast rates fell 8% to $4,362 per forty-foot equivalent unit in its Baltic Index for the week ending Feb. 21 from the previous week.

Asia-U.S. East Coast prices were off 11% to $5,698 per FEU.

“The post-Lunar New Years lull has seen rates fall 30% since January which includes reductions in some peak season surcharges that have been in place for more than a year,” Freightos Head of Research Judah Levine said in a research note. “Some of the current demand dip may be temporary and due to unavailable supply as factory production is still recovering post-holiday.”



