FreightWaves announces Ultimate Marketing Challenge

Are you a marketing mastermind ready to showcase your skills and win big? The inaugural Marketing and Media Summit at F3: Future of Freight Festival is offering a chance to do just that.

5 things to know:

Exclusive opportunity: This one-day summit is a unique opportunity to learn from industry experts and network with like-minded professionals.

This one-day summit is a unique opportunity to learn from industry experts and network with like-minded professionals. Ultimate Marketing Challenge: Compete against other marketing teams in a high-stakes pitch competition for a chance to win $100,000 in prizes.

Compete against other marketing teams in a high-stakes pitch competition for a chance to win $100,000 in prizes. Grand prizes: The top three finishers will receive FreightWaves Media & Events credits to fuel their marketing efforts.

The top three finishers will receive FreightWaves Media & Events credits to fuel their marketing efforts. Open to F3 attendees: Only those registered for F3: Future of Freight Festival are eligible to participate.

Only those registered for F3: Future of Freight Festival are eligible to participate. Limited spots: Don’t miss out! Registration for the Ultimate Marketing Challenge closes on Oct. 15.

Ready to compete? Submit your marketing pitch by Oct. 15 and show the world what you’ve got. The winner will walk away with a $50,000 FreightWaves Media & Events credit, while second and third place will receive $30,000 and $20,000, respectively.

For more information and to register for F3: Future of Freight Festival, visit

https://live.freightwaves.com/marketing-media-summit-2024