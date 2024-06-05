FreightWaves honors 2024 Shipper of Choice award winners at FOSC

FreightWaves, in partnership with TriumphPay, announced the recipients of the prestigious 2024 Shipper of Choice awards during Future of Supply Chain in Atlanta on Wednesday.
This award series pays tribute to 25 exceptional manufacturers, distributors and retailers who have consistently demonstrated unwavering commitment to fostering robust, collaborative partnerships with their logistics counterparts.
The winners, nominated by industry professionals, were recognized for their tireless efforts in combating driver detention, ensuring easy access to facilities and implementing innovative strategies to eliminate inefficiencies throughout the supply chain. This year’s list comprises 21 returning winners and four noteworthy newcomers, denoted by asterisks.
The 2024 Shipper of Choice award winners are:
- Agri-Mark
- Albertsons*
- ALDI
- BASF SE
- CertainTeed*
- Congo Brands*
- Costa Farms
- Dawn Foods
- General Mills
- Henkel Corp.
- HNI Corp.
- Kimberly-Clark Corp.
- Niagara Bottling
- Owens Corning
- PepsiCo
- S&C Electric
- Schreiber Foods
- Southwire
- Target Corp.
- The Andersons*
- The Coca-Cola Co.
- The Dow Chemical Co.
- The Kroger Co.
- Tyson Foods
- Univar Solutions
The selection process was carried out by the FreightWaves Research team, in collaboration with independent judge and industry veteran Rob Haddock. The evaluation process involved an in-depth analysis of each nominee’s practices, focusing on their impact on the efficiency and sustainability of the supply chain.
SONAR Senior Analyst Tony Mulvey and Tim Dooner, host of FreightWaves’ What the Truck?!? show, took center stage to present the awards.
“These Shippers of Choice, they are not standard,” Dooner said. “They’re an anomaly. We hear it time and time again.
“None of these things are complicated. They’re pretty simple when you think about it from the carriers’ perspective.”
Mulvey echoed Dooner’s sentiments, breaking it down to a common theme for drivers.
“Don’t let them sit around and wait at loading docks, because really time is money,” Mulvey said.
The Shipper of Choice awards, an annual celebration of excellence in the logistics industry, serves as a platform to acknowledge and applaud companies that consistently go the extra mile to streamline supply chain operations and support their logistics partners. By shining a spotlight on these industry trailblazers, FreightWaves aims to inspire more shippers to embrace best practices, fostering a transportation ecosystem that thrives on efficiency, collaboration and continuous improvement.
The award winners are a testament to the power of innovation, adaptability and strong partnerships. Their success serves as a road map for others in the industry, showcasing the benefits of prioritizing driver well-being, investing in accessible infrastructure and relentlessly pursuing supply chain optimization.
For a comprehensive list of winners and more information about the Shipper of Choice Award, visit freightwaves.com/awards/2024-shipper-of-choice-award.