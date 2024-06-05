FreightWaves honors 2024 Shipper of Choice award winners at FOSC

FreightWaves, in partnership with TriumphPay, announced the recipients of the prestigious 2024 Shipper of Choice awards during Future of Supply Chain in Atlanta on Wednesday.

This award series pays tribute to 25 exceptional manufacturers, distributors and retailers who have consistently demonstrated unwavering commitment to fostering robust, collaborative partnerships with their logistics counterparts.

The winners, nominated by industry professionals, were recognized for their tireless efforts in combating driver detention, ensuring easy access to facilities and implementing innovative strategies to eliminate inefficiencies throughout the supply chain. This year’s list comprises 21 returning winners and four noteworthy newcomers, denoted by asterisks.

The 2024 Shipper of Choice award winners are:



