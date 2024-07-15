FreightWaves launches FreightTech 2025 awards

FreightWaves is announcing the opening of nominations for its annual FreightTech Awards, a prestigious recognition program honoring the most innovative companies in North American freight transportation.

As the industry recovers from a multiyear downturn that’s affected both freight and technology sectors, the FreightTech 2025 awards take on added significance. This year’s list should offer valuable early insights into which companies are best positioned to lead and thrive in the next freight bull market.

This year’s awards follow a particularly notable edition in the series’ history. The 2024 FreightTech 25, announced at the F3: Future of Freight Festival last year, featured a number of unexpected selections. FreightWaves CEO Craig Fuller called it “the most disrupted list I’ve ever seen.”

As we look ahead to FreightTech 2025, many are eager to see if this trend of surprises continues or if established industry leaders will reassert their dominance.



