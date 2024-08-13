FreightWaves makes Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies list for 3rd time

FreightWaves, the world’s leading provider of freight market forecasting, data, news and analysis, has for the third time made the annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

The Inc. 5000 2025 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies in the economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

It is the third time FreightWaves, based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, has made the list; it debuted at No. 85 in 2021 and appeared again at No. 2,386 in 2023. FreightWaves missed the deadline to apply in 2022.

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million.