FreightWaves SONAR and WeatherOptics partner for enhanced weather intelligence

FreightWaves SONAR, the leading global supply chain market intelligence provider, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with WeatherOptics, a cutting-edge weather impact and risk intelligence platform. This collaboration will introduce WeatherOptics as the new provider of critical weather event insights on the FreightWaves SONAR platform, enriching the weather-related insights available to SONAR users.
FreightWaves SONAR, known for its comprehensive real-time and predictive data, will now feature key WeatherOptics products, including their proprietary Impact Risk Scores and Hyperlocal Weather Layers. This integration is set to provide SONAR users with unparalleled weather forecasting insights, helping them navigate the complexities of weather-related disruptions in the supply chain and logistics sector.
Enhanced capabilities for FreightWaves SONAR users
Through this partnership, FreightWaves SONAR users will gain access to:
- Core Critical Events: This feature provides a high-level overview of major weather events such as hurricanes, severe storms, blizzards and floods. It will include an outline of areas expected to see impact and an automated briefing that describes the actual impact on business operations.
- Impact Risk Scores: Detailed risk assessments are broken down into a 0-10 risk score for key logistics hubs and distribution centers, helping users understand and prepare for potential disruptions.
- Hyperlocal Weather Layers: Highly precise weather data visualized across the globe, providing real-time and predictive forecasts for key variables like rainfall, snowfall, wind gusts and temperature.
“The WeatherOptics team has the best meteorologists focused on transportation,” said Daniel Pickett, chief technology officer for FreightWaves SONAR. “At this time, with an unprecedented hurricane forecast and increasingly volatile weather throughout the year, it’s important to monitor the impacts on transportation. Nobody is doing that better than WeatherOptics, and we are excited to have a partnership with them for SONAR’s Critical Events application.”
Scott Pecoriello, co-founder and CEO at WeatherOptics, added, “Partnering with FreightWaves SONAR is a key milestone in our mission to deliver top-tier weather and risk intelligence to the supply chain and logistics industry. The SONAR platform is leading the charge in innovative data for this sector, and we’re excited to combine forces, leverage their extensive reach, and help more businesses mitigate weather-related risks.”
This partnership marks a significant advancement in integrating weather intelligence into supply chain risk, promising enhanced safety, efficiency and predictive capabilities to all SONAR users. As the supply chain and logistics sectors continue to navigate an era of increased weather volatility, the combined strengths of WeatherOptics and FreightWaves SONAR will provide the robust, real-time insights needed to stay ahead of the storm.
About WeatherOptics and FreightWaves SONAR
WeatherOptics
WeatherOptics is at the forefront of weather risk and impact intelligence, focused on predicting and translating how weather impacts critical business and supply chain operations. Over the past five years, the company has worked with some of the largest transportation companies to enhance the safety and efficiency of core business operations, particularly when moving goods, amid increasingly extreme and unpredictable weather conditions.
WeatherOptics is different from the average weather provider or phone app, uniquely integrating hyperlocal and predictive weather data with contextual non-weather variables like hydrological, cultural, geospatial and historical business impact data. Rather than focusing on forecasting raw weather variables like rainfall and dew point, WeatherOptics leverages information like tree height and density or slope of roadway to develop more sophisticated modeling that delivers a granular and accurate depiction of weather’s impact on business operations. Their data is translated into actionable insights such as shipment delay predictions, road conditions, power outage probabilities and the likelihood of flooding. This comprehensive approach empowers clients like Werner Enterprises and NFI Industries to effectively make more informed decisions and mitigate weather-related risks.
FreightWaves SONAR
FreightWaves SONAR is the leading provider of global supply chain market intelligence. Through the SONAR platform, the company delivers real-time data and insights that help businesses make informed decisions and navigate the complexities of the supply chain landscape. The company aims to bring market intelligence and transparency to all parts of the ecosystem to yield better decision-making and performance — at local, state, national and global levels. FreightWaves SONAR’s price, demand and capacity data spans across all modes to allow logistics leaders to benchmark, analyze, monitor and forecast the global physical economy.