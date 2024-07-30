FreightWaves SONAR and WeatherOptics partner for enhanced weather intelligence

FreightWaves SONAR, the leading global supply chain market intelligence provider, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with WeatherOptics, a cutting-edge weather impact and risk intelligence platform. This collaboration will introduce WeatherOptics as the new provider of critical weather event insights on the FreightWaves SONAR platform, enriching the weather-related insights available to SONAR users.

FreightWaves SONAR, known for its comprehensive real-time and predictive data, will now feature key WeatherOptics products, including their proprietary Impact Risk Scores and Hyperlocal Weather Layers. This integration is set to provide SONAR users with unparalleled weather forecasting insights, helping them navigate the complexities of weather-related disruptions in the supply chain and logistics sector.

Enhanced capabilities for FreightWaves SONAR users

Through this partnership, FreightWaves SONAR users will gain access to:

Core Critical Events: This feature provides a high-level overview of major weather events such as hurricanes, severe storms, blizzards and floods. It will include an outline of areas expected to see impact and an automated briefing that describes the actual impact on business operations.

Impact Risk Scores: Detailed risk assessments are broken down into a 0-10 risk score for key logistics hubs and distribution centers, helping users understand and prepare for potential disruptions.

Hyperlocal Weather Layers: Highly precise weather data visualized across the globe, providing real-time and predictive forecasts for key variables like rainfall, snowfall, wind gusts and temperature.

“The WeatherOptics team has the best meteorologists focused on transportation,” said Daniel Pickett, chief technology officer for FreightWaves SONAR. “At this time, with an unprecedented hurricane forecast and increasingly volatile weather throughout the year, it’s important to monitor the impacts on transportation. Nobody is doing that better than WeatherOptics, and we are excited to have a partnership with them for SONAR’s Critical Events application.”



