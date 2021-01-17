FreightWaves weekly podcast recap

Miss one of our podcasts this week? Get caught up here!

WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Monday: Catch up with “Shark Tank” success story Matt Walsh, founder of Trophy Smack, and hear how logistics helped him sign a deal.

Wednesday: It’s the first Wednesday episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? and the guest list is EPIC. Revisit SpaceWaves and hear about Hyliion and more with Dooner and The Dude.

Friday: We play it forward with country artist Jeremiah Craig and hear about freight visibility solutions from Opendock’s Jeff Booth.

Fuller Speed Ahead

Monday: FreightWaves CEO Craig Fuller talks to PortPro Director of Marketing Toni Careccio.

Put That Coffee Down

Monday: Kevin Hill and Blythe Brumleve share their tips and tricks to make email marketing campaigns more than just junk mail.

Great Quarter, Guys

Tuesday:How is the retail world faring as the new year gets into gear? Andrew Cox and Seth Holm discuss what companies are doing to keep up.

Freightonomics

Wednesday: Zach Strickland and Anthony Smith break down the important things to keep an eye on in the economy during times of crisis.

#WithSONAR

Wednesday: Keeping track of the freight industry is easier using SONAR data, and Luke Falasca and Kyle Taylor explain which indices are most useful for shippers.

Long-Haul Crime Log

Wednesday: Take a trip to the dark side of freight with journalists Clarissa Hawes, Nate Tabak and Noi Mahoney. They tell the chilling story of the Turnpike Phantom, a killer who preyed on Detroit truckers almost 70 years ago.

Midday Market Update

Thursday: Retail and trailer sales are still booming in mid-January; Kevin Hill and Michael Vincent tell you why.

Taking The Hire Road

Thursday: In this debut episode, host Jeremy Reymer addresses issues of driver hiring and retention.

Navigate B2B

Friday: Can anything cool off the ocean market? Steve Ferreira explains why it will stay hot even through Chinese New year.

