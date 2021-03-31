  • ITVI.USA
    15,892.270
    -27.960
    -0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    27.320
    -0.780
    -2.8%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,865.210
    -28.850
    -0.2%
  • TLT.USA
    2.670
    0.010
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.800
    -0.030
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.190
    -0.140
    -4.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.470
    -0.050
    -3.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.810
    0.110
    4.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.280
    0.030
    0.9%
  • WAIT.USA
    124.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,892.270
    -27.960
    -0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    27.320
    -0.780
    -2.8%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,865.210
    -28.850
    -0.2%
  • TLT.USA
    2.670
    0.010
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.800
    -0.030
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.190
    -0.140
    -4.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.470
    -0.050
    -3.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.810
    0.110
    4.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.280
    0.030
    0.9%
  • WAIT.USA
    124.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
FreightWaves Insiders PodcastNews

From Air Force to freight force: Vets in logistics – FreightWaves Insiders

Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Wednesday, March 31, 2021
0 43 Less than a minute

On this episode of FreightWaves Insiders, Dooner catches up with Direct Traffic Solutions CEO Robert Meehan to talk about the transition from military life to logistics, building a freight company, his shopping cart theory on decision making, and doing business the right way.

Subscribe to FreightWaves Insiders wherever you get your podcasts and never miss an episode. New shows drop every Thursday.

Listen to more FreightWaves Podcasts

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Subscribe on Spotify

Tags
Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Wednesday, March 31, 2021
0 43 Less than a minute
Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is currently creating new podcast, radio, video, and multimedia content for FreightWaves. He is also a TEDx speaker. Dooner, a 16-year supply chain industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. Having worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the field. You can watch and listen to him on WHAT THE TRUCK?!?, FreightWaves Morning Minute, FreightWaves Insiders podcasts, and FreightWaves Radio on SiriusXM's Roaddog Trucking.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc