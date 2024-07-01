Georgia’s new trucking accident law: A step backward for public safety

The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of FreightWaves or its affiliates.



For nearly a century, Georgia has stood as one of only four states to allow plaintiffs to sue insurance companies directly after accidents involving tractor-trailers. This long-standing provision, a thorn in the side of insurers and a crucial safeguard for public safety and for ensuring fair compensation, is about to change — and not for the better.

On Monday, Senate Bill 426 takes effect, marking a significant shift in the balance of power between accident victims and insurance companies. The new law significantly limits the ability of Georgians to sue insurance companies, a change that has long been sought by the insurance industry.

Georgia’s soon-to-be-defunct law allowing direct-action lawsuits against truckers’ insurance companies has been in place since the 1930s, making Georgia’s retreat from this position particularly significant. It remains to be seen whether other states will follow suit.



