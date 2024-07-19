Global tech outage largely bypasses freight and passenger railroads

This story originally appeared on Trains.com.

U.S. and Canadian railroads appear to be relatively unaffected by the global tech outage that grounded flights and disrupted businesses today, although Union Pacific and Canadian Pacific Kansas City were experiencing some computer issues.

“The CrowdStrike software outage has had varying levels of impact across Union Pacific’s network,” spokeswoman Clarissa Beyah said this morning. “Our backup protocols enable us to communicate with our teams and dispatchers. We are doing everything possible to keep freight moving, but there have been some processing delays in customer shipments as we address targeted areas impacted on our network. We will continue to keep our stakeholders updated as we address the outage over the next 24 hours.”

A faulty overnight software update from CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity firm, affected systems running Microsoft Windows. Airlines, banks, television networks, and other industries that rely on the software to protect their systems against hacking and cyberattacks said their systems are gradually recovering from the incident.



