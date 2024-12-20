Globalized trade vs. US protectionism: Round 2

With the global freight industry bracing for a tectonic shift in trade dynamics, President-elect Donald Trump’s tariff proposals are top of mind for shippers and other logistics professionals.
Trump plans to implement tariffs of 10% (at minimum) on imports from China and to enact 25% duties on goods from Mexico and Canada. How will the industry react to trade muscles that have not been flexed in nearly a century — well before the novelties of containerization and GPS?
The tip of the spear
Trump’s tariff proposals are set to unfold in three waves, commencing in the summer of 2025. The strategy primarily targets Chinese imports, with a calculated approach aimed at maximizing tariff revenue while attempting to minimize the impact on consumer prices.
Current forecasts indicate a significant escalation in tariff levels, potentially rising to an imposing 75% on Mexican goods by September 2026, aligning with a strategic pivot toward a protectionist trade policy.
In addition to these steep tariffs, there’s a proposed 3% levy on intermediate and capital goods sourced from other countries. This broader application highlights an overarching agenda to shield domestic industries from global competition, reinforcing the administration’s focus on narrowing trade imbalances and generating revenue through these mechanisms.
The economic implications of the tariff proposals are significant. Analysts predict a rise in U.S. average tariffs to nearly 8% by the end of 2026, a move that would mark the steepest increase since the Smoot-Hawley tariffs of 1930.
This shift is expected to trigger a notable decline in U.S. trade share, potentially dropping from 21% to 18% of global trade.
The impact on import volumes is projected to be substantial. Overall U.S. trade could see a decline of up to 11%, with China facing the brunt of the impact. Estimates suggest China could lose up to 83% of its sales to the U.S. market.
This seismic shift in trade patterns is likely to have cascading effects across various industries, particularly those heavily reliant on Chinese imports. As companies scramble to adjust their supply chains, expect a significant realignment of global trade routes and partnerships.
Choppy waters ahead
The global container shipping market stands at the forefront of these changes. Industry experts from Linerlytica project a potential 8%-12% decline in trans-Pacific trade flows due to the proposed tariffs. This reduction could translate to a 1.7% decrease in global container trade.
However, it’s not all doom and gloom for the shipping industry. As Linerlytica points out, “This lost demand could be offset by growing intra-Asia and Latam volumes, and the experience with past tariffs suggests trade flows will shift to ASEAN & India rather than be lost.”
Furthermore, the anticipation of tariffs could lead to a short-term surge in shipping demand. Historical patterns suggest a potential 5%-15% boost in demand as importers rush to frontload shipments ahead of tariff implementation.
Making waves
The implementation of these tariffs is not without its challenges. Congressional resistance, particularly from Republicans wary of retaliation against farm exports, could shape Trump’s ability to fully realize his tariff vision.
Clete Willems, former economic adviser to the White House who aided in implementing Trump’s first-term tariffs, argues such moves are justifiable: “It gives us the moral high ground in our conversation” with China.
However, the unpredictability of Trump’s policies creates a complex landscape for market forecasting. As noted by analysts, there’s an ongoing need to balance market stability with aggressive economic policy.
The appointment of key figures like Scott Bessent as Treasury secretary and Jamieson Greer as U.S. Trade Representative signals a continued focus on protectionist policies. This team is likely to emphasize tariffs not just as trade balance tools but as significant revenue generators to offset proposed tax cuts.
Key takeaways
As the global shipping and trade landscape prepares for potential upheaval, several key points emerge:
- Trump’s tariff strategy, if implemented, could significantly reduce U.S.-China trade and reshape global trade patterns.
- While overall trade volumes may decrease, certain markets like intra-Asia shipping could see increased activity.
- The unpredictability of policy implementation and potential congressional pushback add layers of uncertainty to the market outlook.
- Companies in the shipping and logistics sector must prepare for a range of scenarios, from drastic trade flow shifts to prolonged short-term surges in demand.
As this landscape comes into focus, staying informed will be crucial for industry stakeholders.
