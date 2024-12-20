Globalized trade vs. US protectionism: Round 2

With the global freight industry bracing for a tectonic shift in trade dynamics, President-elect Donald Trump’s tariff proposals are top of mind for shippers and other logistics professionals.

Trump plans to implement tariffs of 10% (at minimum) on imports from China and to enact 25% duties on goods from Mexico and Canada. How will the industry react to trade muscles that have not been flexed in nearly a century — well before the novelties of containerization and GPS?

The tip of the spear

Trump’s tariff proposals are set to unfold in three waves, commencing in the summer of 2025. The strategy primarily targets Chinese imports, with a calculated approach aimed at maximizing tariff revenue while attempting to minimize the impact on consumer prices.

Current forecasts indicate a significant escalation in tariff levels, potentially rising to an imposing 75% on Mexican goods by September 2026, aligning with a strategic pivot toward a protectionist trade policy.



