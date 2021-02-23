GSCW chat recap: Walmart on global omnichannel delivery

This fireside chat recap is from Day 2 of FreightWaves’ Global Supply Chain Week. Day 2 focuses on retail, building and construction.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Last-mile delivery in omnichannel global market

DETAILS: Nicholas Cogan and Matt Waller, dean of the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas, discuss last-mile delivery and omnichannel retailing from a global perspective. They examine how customer relationships vary across global markets and how important customer relationships are, regardless of the market. They also explore the importance of carrier reliability and sustainability.

SPEAKER: Cogan, director of international e-commerce at Walmart International

BIO: Cogan has been with Walmart since 2017, starting in the U.S. division. He joined Walmart International in 2018 and now is responsible for the oversight and strategy of e-commerce and best practice collaboration, as well as digital operations, omnichannel and data.

KEY QUOTES FROM COGAN

“The relationship with the customer has never been more important and understanding that data, those habits really allow us to leverage our knowledge to benefit our customer in ways that maybe an online retailer couldn’t.”

“If I am going to predict the future, I would say, in the future, there will be a movement for regular brick-and-mortar retailers to find a reliable partner for last mile.”

“We started metering [grocery] delivery slots or pickup slots throughout the day. Instead of 100% of our capacity opening in the morning, we would do maybe 25% in the morning and then, throughout the day, open new slots so that we could capture more of those shoppers who have different habits.”

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Alyssa Sporrer.

Related Stories:

GSCW chat recap: COVID-19 and parcel carrier challenges

Walmart associates offered MIT supply chain management course

GSCW chat recap: XAct’s Dixon on last mile, AI and sustainability

Flock Freight to offset 100% of FlockDirect carbon emissions