GXO Logistics sees ‘more normal’ freight market returning

GXO Logistics Inc. sees an upward trend in the global freight market in 2025, encouraged by its growing customer base and organic sales growth in the third quarter.

“We definitely are feeling that we’re out of the trough that we’ve been in for the last 12 months, and we’re getting back to a more normal kind of growth type of metric,” CEO Malcolm Wilson said during a call with analysts Tuesday. “We’re definitely building for a much stronger 2025.”

Greenwich, Connecticut-based GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO) is one of the largest pure-play contract logistics providers in the world. It has more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet, with a global workforce of more than 130,000 people.

The company reported Monday that quarterly revenue surged 28% year over year to $3.16 billion.



