Heavy gunfire with casualties reported near key US-Mexico trade bridge

A barrage of gunshots has been reported near the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge, a key border crossing linking Texas and Mexico.

The gunfire on Wednesday stemmed from a confrontation between the Mexican army and armed individuals alleged to be smugglers of undocumented immigrants, according to Reforma.

The confrontation reportedly happened around 10 a.m. local time near the bridge in Reynosa, Mexico, just across the border from Pharr and McAllen, Texas.

Several individuals reportedly were shot, with unverified reports indicating that some died.

The clashes paralyzed lines of tractor-trailers and other vehicles crossing the Pharr-Reynosa Bridge, with reports of some drivers having to get out of their units to take cover from the gunfire.

Neither U.S. nor Mexican authorities have released any information about the incident, but truck drivers who were traveling on the bridge have shared messages and videos across several social media platforms.





This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available.