North Carolina Railroad Co. awards grant for rail-served battery gigafactory

A $750,000 grant from a state-owned rail corridor is helping to establish a rail-served, first-of-its-kind battery gigafactory in North Carolina.

The North Carolina Railroad Co. joined several key economic development organizations on Natron Energy’s first sodium ion battery production facility project in the United States. California-based Natron will spend an estimated $1.4 billion on the facility at the Kingsboro megasite in Rocky Mount while creating more than 1,000 jobs with an average annual wage of $64,000.

Privately held by the state, NCRR manages 317 miles of state-owned rail corridor.

In a release, NCRR said Natron is the first manufacturer to successfully commercialize to Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 1973 safety standards a sodium ion battery product. Unlike lithium ion batteries, sodium ion batteries use the more abundant and environmentally benign sodium, and offer a sustainable alternative that significantly reduces the ecological footprint of battery production. UL 1973 is considered the ultimate safety standard for energy storage systems such as vehicle auxiliary power, stationary batteries, and Light Electric Rail (LER) batteries. It details the requirements manufacturers must comply with to earn safety certifications for their ESS.



