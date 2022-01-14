Hot Shots: Whiteouts, floods, icy roads and more

Every Friday, FreightWaves takes a look at the past week or so in social media, highlighting images in trucking, transportation and weather. This week features zero visibility during Northeast snowstorms, a flooded interstate in Washington state, a truck accident on an icy Northwest mountain road and more.

Wicked whiteouts

Heavy lake-effect snow slammed parts of the interior Northeast earlier this week. Persistent cold air flowing over the relatively warm waters of lakes Erie and Ontario helped the snow quickly pile up, mainly in upstate New York. The highest amounts, 11 to 18 inches, buried parts of Lewis County.

Winds were very gusty, resulting in periods of whiteout conditions. Blowing and drifting snow produced zero to near-zero visibility, especially in the Tug Hill region, which is east of Lake Ontario, north of Oneida Lake and west of the Adirondack Mountains.

Water, water everywhere

Mother Nature hasn’t been kind to the Pacific Northwest the past few months. Parts of the region were devastated by flooding rain, especially from mid-November into early December. The floods caused landslides and road closures, mostly from northern Washington to British Columbia, Canada.

Wondering why we closed I-5 yesterday? Here's an aerial view of I-5 at exit 77 near Chehalis. During these types of weather events, water levels can rise quickly: for the safety of the traveling public, we fully closed the freeway. #SafetyFirst #wawx pic.twitter.com/Y7eNAhYJH1 January 8, 2022

Related: Historic floods ‘hammered’ British Columbia’s trucking industry

Additional rounds of heavy rain have drenched the area since last weekend, with places like Hoquiam and Quillayute receiving 4.5 to 7 inches. High water has blocked many local and state roads at times, as well as some of Interstate 5 in Chehalis, Washington. This is where the Chehalis and Newaukum rivers meet, about 30 miles south of Olympia. The next batch of rain should hold off until Sunday or Monday.

Ice isn’t always so nice

One of the storms that waterlogged the Northwest produced even more dangerous weather in the mountains. Parts of the Cascades in western Washington were hit with freezing rain that iced over some roads.

Just to give you an idea of what closed I-90 at MP 95 near Elk Heights this morning – collisions. It's still icy out there and we really need folks to slow down. We are out putting down deicer, but it's not going to help if drivers keep thinking they can go 60 or 70. It's not OK. pic.twitter.com/ZHm2N4JRR2 — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) January 12, 2022

Freezing rain falls as liquid in the lower atmosphere, then freezes on contact with surfaces that are at or below 32 degrees. This happens when a warm layer of air develops above a freezing layer at the ground. When temperatures increase through a layer of the atmosphere, as in this case, it’s called an “inversion.”

Frozen

It got so cold at the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire earlier this week that an employee there had a hard time eating breakfast. Sunrise temperatures Tuesday hovered around 30 degrees below zero. This froze the employee’s leftover spaghetti almost instantly.

One of our Observers found an area out of the 65+ mph winds this morning and was going to have some leftover spaghetti for breakfast at #sunrise but the -30F (-34C) temperatures prevented them from even taking a bite.

Our Higher Summits Forecast: https://t.co/TaZNjmpICj pic.twitter.com/FhFhX0BnF1 — Mount Washington Observatory (MWO) (@MWObs) January 11, 2022

According to National Weather Service records, the official low that morning was 31 degrees below zero, which was also the coldest low on record that day for the entire continental U.S.

Beauty shot

This week’s beauty shot features a gorgeous lenticular cloud above the Beartooth Mountains in southern Montana. These clouds, which look like lenses or flying saucers, typically form where stable moist air flows over a mountain or a range of mountains. When this happens, a series of large-scale standing waves may form on the mountain’s downwind side.

If the temperature at the crest of the wave drops to the dew point, moisture in the air may condense to form lenticular clouds. As the moist air moves back down into the trough of the wave, the cloud may evaporate back into vapor. So lenticular clouds can appear and disappear relatively quickly.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

You might also like:

A look back: 6 impactful weather events in 2021 transportation



51-year Sierra snowfall record shattered



What’s causing repeated floods in Pacific Northwest?