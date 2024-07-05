Hurricane Beryl likely to impact South Texas on Monday

The Coast Guard set Port Condition Whiskey for the ports of Brownsville and Corpus Christi, Texas, through Monday in anticipation of Hurricane Beryl’s arrival.
Corpus Christi and Brownsville port officials said they are closely monitoring new developments with the storm. Under Port Condition Whiskey, ports and other facilities can remain open for commercial operations.
Hurricane Beryl’s track shifted northward over the last 24 hours, and landfall is now expected near or south of Corpus Christi late Sunday or early Monday as a Category 1 storm, according to Houston-based Space City Weather.
Category 1 hurricanes can bring winds of 74 to 95 mph, as well as the threat of heavy rainfall and storm surge.
“Due to the active tropical conditions anticipated in the Gulf of Mexico, the Port of Corpus Christi has increased its hurricane readiness status to level 3 (increased readiness),” according to a news release. “The port continues to monitor possible impact scenarios for the developing system in and around the Coastal Bend region.”
The Port of Brownsville said on Wednesday that it would limit ship traffic due to potential 95 mph winds from Hurricane Beryl, according to Reuters. The port is located at the southernmost tip of Texas along the Gulf of Mexico.
Michael Davis, harbor master at Port of Brownsville, said only vessels that will be able to finish and sail by Friday night or Saturday early morning will be allowed to come into the port.
All river barges will need to depart the Port of Brownsville no later than noon Friday, and vessels remaining in the port must double up lines and ensure that they are properly anchored, the port said in a statement.
The biggest threat to South Texas is likely to be heavy rain, according to the National Weather Service, as the storm is expected to move west by northwest and still be a tropical depression by 8 a.m. Tuesday, with its center near Laredo, Texas.
Hurricane Beryl slammed into Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula early Friday morning as a Category 2 storm, bringing 100 mph winds and heavy rain.
The Associated Press is reporting at least seven deaths have resulted from Hurricane Beryl, including four on the islands of Grenada, Carriacou, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and three in northern Venezuela. Four people were reported missing in Venezuela.