Hurricane Beryl likely to impact South Texas on Monday

The Coast Guard set Port Condition Whiskey for the ports of Brownsville and Corpus Christi, Texas, through Monday in anticipation of Hurricane Beryl’s arrival.

Corpus Christi and Brownsville port officials said they are closely monitoring new developments with the storm. Under Port Condition Whiskey, ports and other facilities can remain open for commercial operations.

Hurricane Beryl’s track shifted northward over the last 24 hours, and landfall is now expected near or south of Corpus Christi late Sunday or early Monday as a Category 1 storm, according to Houston-based Space City Weather.

Category 1 hurricanes can bring winds of 74 to 95 mph, as well as the threat of heavy rainfall and storm surge.



